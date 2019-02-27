Teen beaten by several men while walking home from school

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida teen was severely beaten by several men as he walked home from school.
Surveillance video gathered from neighbors’ houses shows the brutal beating of a 15-year-old walking home Wednesday from Gulf High School, WTVT reported.
"These guys targeted my son,” Stephanie Byrd, the boy’s mother, told WTVT, speculating on the reason for the attack. “They (saw) him walking. They (saw) what he was wearing, what shoes he had on."
The video shows two men getting out of a blue Ford Ranger pickup truck and following the teen before attacking him. The truck then pulls up and two more men get out and join in the melee.
They left with the boy’s backpack, cellphone and $10.
They punched out three of the boy’s teeth and broke his jaw, WTVT reported.
"I was crying and upset because I wasn’t there to protect him, and now I’m mad. I’m ready to get these guys," Byrd told WTVT. "What they did to my son, they need 10 times worse.”
A GoFundMe account was set up to help with medical costs.
