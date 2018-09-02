Teen creates K-9 officer memorial for Eagle Scout project

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. - A teenager in Cabarrus County, North Carolina, wants to make sure every officer in the community is recognized for the important work they do, especially the furry officers.
Mark Fassett is creating a memorial to honor K-9 officers.
Fassett has been a Boy Scout for more than a decade.
The K-9 Memorial at the Cabarrus County Animal Shelter is part of his Eagle Scout Project.
An Eagle Scout is the highest ranking in the Boy Scouts.
But for Fassett, this project is not about badges or rank. It is about making sure those unsung heroes are honored for the important work they do.
"K-9s are one of the biggest officers and the most heroic officer out there. I did this as appreciation," Fassett said.
"Watching him give back to the community and not even realizing that's what he's doing, that's part of what he's supposed to do," Fassett's mother Melissa Fassett said.
Fassett said he hopes others who see his project will be inspired to reach out and help in their communities as well.
As part of Fassett's project, they are also adding a flagpole at the shelter. There will be a special flag raising ceremony next week.
