Teen girl beaten with dog leash after refusing to do dishes, police say

TALLAHASSEE - A 15-year-old girl was beaten with a dog leash when she complained about doing chores, police said.
Investigators said Tavaris Nolen, 29, beat the girl with the leather dog leash Feb. 6 after she refused to wash any more dishes and suggested adults in the house should also clean them, WCTV reported.
Afterward, the teen took a bath, soaked her injured legs and got ready for bed, investigators said. Later in the evening, Nolen went into her room, forced her to remove her pajamas and again beat her with the leash when she would not unlock her cellphone, WTXL reported.
TRENDING NOW:
- 1 hospitalized, 1 in custody after attempted stabbing in Mt. Lebanon
- Police: Driver in Utah crash was doing ‘Bird Box' challenge
- Upward of 3 inches of snow possible in some parts of area this weekend
- VIDEO: 11 restaurants to check out during Restaurant Week
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Investigators said another adult came into the room and saw Nolen seated on the girl’s chest whipping her legs and told him to stop because she wouldn’t be able to go to school with visible marks, WCTV reported.
The girl had dozens of belt marks on her legs, arms and buttocks, investigators said. She had other injuries from where the leash buckle hit and broke the skin.
Nolen’s relationship to the child is unclear. A warrant was issued in June for Nolen’s arrest, WTXL reported.
He was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of aggravated battery on a child, according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}