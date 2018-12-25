Teen mistaken for outspoken Parkland shooting survivor turns bullies' hate into Christmas presents

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. - A student got bullied online and even received death threats because of his name.
People have mistaken David Hogg for a vocal supporter of gun control, earning him thousands of Twitter followers along the way.
He shares his name with a Parkland shooting survivor from Florida.
Hogg, of Charlotte, is staying positive, using the mistaken followers to help brighten up people's holidays.
Hogg asked his followers for help to buy Christmas presents for children.
They donated more than $3,000 to Hogg so he could purchase toys for children at Levine Children's Hospital.
Hogg delivered the gifts on Wednesday, but he didn't buy toys for children only at the hospital.
While he was in the doll aisle at Walmart buying the gift, he met Emily Hinton.
In 2015, Emily, who was 1 year old at the time, suffered serious burns after a gas can exploded outside her family's north Charlotte home.
Last week, Hogg invited her to his home so he could give her a special gift -- a Baby Alive doll that he saw her eyeing at Walmart.
