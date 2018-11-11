Teen with brain cancer raises cash to pay dad's expenses after knee surgery

BROWNSBURG, Ind. - An Indiana teen with an inoperable brain tumor is busy selling hot chocolate to raise money -- not for himself, but to help pay for expenses after his father’s knee surgery.
Jake Anders, 17, sits under a tent and sells the warm drink and cookies so his father, a truck driver who will be out of work at least six weeks after his knee replacement surgery, can recover, WXIN reported.
“His bones were grinding into each other," Anders told the television station. “It would cause permanent damage if he didn’t get the knee surgery.”
Anders was diagnosed with a brain tumor before he turned 12, and the cancer returned last December, WXIN reported. Given three to six months to live, Anders fought on and his tumor has begun to shrink, the television station reported.
“He is one of the most giving kids, always has been," Anders’ mother, Amy Anders told WXIN. "He just has a great big heart and always wants to help people.”
Jeff Anders said he was proud of his son’s thoughtfulness and was surprised about the fundraiser.
"I didn't know anything about it until yesterday evening when I finally started reading Facebook,” Jeff Anders told WXIN.
Jake Anders will return to his tent to sell chocolate Saturday, figuring that the cold weather that has settled into Indiana will boost sales.
"Everybody loves hot chocolate, especially on a cold day like today,” he told WXIN. "It’s one heck of a cold day!
Jake Anders set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for his dad.
