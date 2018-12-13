  • Teenage suspect dead in shooting at middle school in state of Indiana

    By: Ann Smajstrla, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    RICHMOND, IND. - Police responded Thursday morning to calls of an active shooter at Dennis Middle School in Richmond, Indiana.

    Indiana State Police tweeted that the teenage suspect has died, but the situation is under control. There are no other injuries.

    This is a breaking news story. Return for updates

