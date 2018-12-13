RICHMOND, IND. - Police responded Thursday morning to calls of an active shooter at Dennis Middle School in Richmond, Indiana.
Indiana State Police tweeted that the teenage suspect has died, but the situation is under control. There are no other injuries.
Shooting at Dennis Middle School, Richmond, IN, in Wayne Co. has resulted in the death of the teenage suspect. No other students reported to be injured. @ISPPendleton Sgt. John Bowling will arrive shortly and will update media on where to meet for more info.— Indiana State Police (@IndStatePolice) December 13, 2018
This is a breaking news story. Return for updates
TRENDING NOW:
- Del Monte recalling more than 64,000 cases of corn
- Pennsylvania giving away anti-overdose drug naloxone Thursday
- Teen says friend's brother raped her on couch next to his sleeping girlfriend
- VIDEO: Possible burglar trapped in Chinese restaurant grease vent for 2 days, deputies say
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}