Tennessee deputy killed: 1 in custody after manhunt; woman charged with murder

    By: Fox13Memphis.com

    Updated:
    DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. -

    A man wanted after a Tennessee sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed Wednesday during a traffic stop is in police custody, officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Friday.

    Update 9:05 a.m. EDT June 1: Authorities confirmed his capture around 9 a.m.

    Wiggins was previously identified as a suspect in the death of Sgt. Daniel Baker, of the Dickson County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said Baker was shot and killed after he went to check on a suspicious vehicle while on-duty early Wednesday. He was found dead inside a patrol vehicle, officials said.

    Wiggins will face one count of first-degree murder in connecting to the shooting, according to TBI.

    Erika Castro-Miles has also been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection Baker’s death.

    Original report: A Tennessee sheriff's deputy was shot and killed Wednesday during a traffic stop.

    The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the Dickson County Sheriff's Office deputy was found dead in a patrol car. He had responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle.

    Sgt. Deputy Daniel Baker was identified by family as the deputy killed, according to the TBI.

    The TBI said video evidence led to the identification of suspect Steven Wiggins. A massive manhunt is underway for him, and a $12,500 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

    Wiggins has been added to the TBI's top 10 Most Wanted list.

    WHBQ has learned that Erika Castro-Miles has been arrested in connection with the slaying, according to TBI. She's charged with first-degree murder in the ongoing investigation into Baker’s death.

    Erika Castro-Miles (left) has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder. A manhunt is underway for a second suspect, Steven Wiggins.
    Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

    WZTV obtained a background check for Wiggins. It shows a criminal history that includes arrests for kidnapping, domestic assault and resisting arrest.

    Baker responded to the Sam Vineyard Road area around 7 a.m. for a suspicious vehicle call, according to WZTV. Police lost contact with the deputy. He was tracked via GPS, where he was found dead in his patrol car.

