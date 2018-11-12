Tennessee Titans fan reaching for free T-shirt critical after falling over railing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A Tennessee Titans fan reaching for a free T-shirt Sunday is in critical condition after falling off the lower tier balcony at Nissan Stadium, The Tennessean reported.
Thomas Carrico Jr., 37, of Goodlettsville, was taken to a hospital and was in critical but stable condition, the newspaper reported, citing a statement from Nashville police.
According to authorities, Carrico lost his balance reaching for one of the free T-shirts tossed into the crowd during the second half of Sunday’s game between the Titans and the New England Patriots, WSMV reported. Carrico fell from the balcony onto an awning covering the Titans’ team tunnel, the television station reported.
An NFL employee told The Tennessean he saw the fan fall as cheerleaders tossed T-shirts into the crowd. One of the shirts landed on the awning.
“Next thing I saw was a guy falling through the netting,” the employee told the newspaper.
"At today’s game, an adult fan fell from the lower bowl seating area to the ground. The fan received attention from emergency personnel on the scene and was transported to a local hospital," the Titans said in a statement.
