Texas A&M baseball earns comeback win over South Carolina after two ninth-inning grand slams

Texas A&M baseball joined the history books on Saturday, recording a massive comeback victory over South Carolina after being down by as many as nine runs. The Aggies pulled off the thrilling walkoff win with two grand slams in the final inning to win the game 15-12.

The Gamecocks went ahead by as many as 12-3 after the sixth inning, spurred by a seven-run fifth inning. But Texas A&M chipped away at that lead, bringing the score to 12-7 heading into the ninth.

After the Aggies loaded the bases, pinch hitter Hayden Schott pulled Texas A&M within one run after hitting the first grand slam of the inning. Shortstop Kaeden Kent then hit the second, securing four more runs to give the Aggies the walkoff win.

Kent, who led the team with four runs and four hits, scored on both grand slams after getting on base before Schott sent it home. Then, the junior became his team's hero with a slam of his own.

It's the 24th time in NCAA history that a team has hit two grand slams in an inning, according to the association's record book. The last time that happened was in 2018; it's just the NCAA's fourth double-grand slam inning in the past 20 years.

With Saturday's win, the Aggies sweep South Carolina in the three-game series, and move to 6-9 in the SEC (20-15 overall). Texas A&M is now on a six-game win streak, beating the Gamecocks 8-7 on Thursday in 10 innings and 17-0 on Friday in a mercy-ruled matchup.