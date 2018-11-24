  • Texas authorities uncover gambling machines inside church

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    HOUSTON - One might expect to read the teachings from the Bible’s Book of Numbers in a church, but Texas firefighters discovered a different set of numbers while responding to a blaze.

    Firefighters in north Harris County, called to battle a fire at the World of Life Church, instead found more than 100 gambling machines, KTRK reported.

    Harris County sheriff's deputies were called to the church, and several people were led out of the building in handcuffs, the television station reported. The Sheriff’s Office said it was interviewing several people about the gaming room.

    An investigation continues, KTRK reported.

