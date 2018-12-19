Texas deputies find stolen meat in glove compartment, under driver's seat

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A roast in the glove compartment. A T-bone steak under the driver’s seat. And a Texas man in a lot of trouble.
A 52-year-old man was arrested Sunday after police found $1,188 worth of beef, pork and shrimp in a car in which he was a passenger, KHOU reported.
Michael Cordova is accused in the felony theft case from a Kroger store, KPRC reported.
A deputy was on patrol when he saw an aluminum can thrown out of a car, the television station reported. During the traffic stop, the deputy received a call of a theft at the supermarket, KHOU reported.
When the license plate of the vehicle Cordova was a passenger in matched that of the car in the reported theft, the deputy conducted a search and found the meat, the television station reported.
In addition to the roast and T-bone steak, deputies found a container of meat in the back seat and one in the trunk, KPRC reported. Deputies found 17 bags of shrimp, four racks of ribs, more than two dozen steaks and a bottle of wine, the Houston Chronicle reported.
Because Cordova has previously been convicted of theft, Sunday’s theft was considered a felony, the television station reported. The driver of the vehicle was released because of previous medical issues but could be arrested later this week, KPRC reported.
TRENDING NOW:
- Colorado child, wife killer Chris Watts receiving love letters from women admirers
- 6 Pittsburgh Steelers named to AFC Pro Bowl team
- Police investigating second attempted child luring by man wearing Santa suit
- VIDEO: Man hit with rock and robbed while walking his dog
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}