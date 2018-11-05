0 Texas newlyweds killed in helicopter crash

UVALDE, Texas - Texas newlyweds leaving their wedding reception Saturday were killed moments later when the helicopter they were aboard crashed on a hill about a mile away, KDFM reported.

Will Byler III and Bailee Ackerman, both 23, were killed when the aircraft went down near the family ranch, Byler’s grandfather, William Byler, confirmed to KTRK.

The helicopter’s pilot, Gerald Green Lawrence, also died in the crash in northwest Uvalde County, the television station reported.

The bride and groom were seniors at Sam Houston State University, according to a tweet from the school’s newspaper, The Houstonian.

Byler was majoring in agriculture engineering, while Ackerman was majoring in agriculture communication, the newspaper reported.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash, KSAT reported. The agency said that a Bell 260B helicopter crashed about 1:47 a.m., 15 miles outside the city of Uvalde, the television station reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the helicopter “crashed under unknown circumstances in a remote area,” KSAT reported.

Katie Ellis, who said she was best friends with Bailee, told KSAT that the couple loved to be with family and were members of Sam Houston State University’s rodeo team.

“(Bailee) was full of life, beautiful, and could light up a room with her smile,” Ellis told the television station in an email. “When Bailee met Will she completely fell in love. Will was so adventurous and lived life to the fullest every single day and Bailee always went with the flow.”

It is with deepest sadness that we announce the tragic passing of two Bearkats: Will Byler (Agriculture Engineering senior) & Bailee Ackerman Byler (Ag Comm senior) in a helicopter accident departing their wedding. We ask that you keep the families in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/5d3EVljNMx — The Houstonian (@HoustonianNews) November 5, 2018

