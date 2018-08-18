  • Texas sheriff department's newest cruiser funded by seized drug money

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    A Texas sheriff’s department is showing off its newest cruiser and thanking an unlikely source, KTRK reported.

    In a tweet, the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said the vehicle was funded by seized drug money.

    The department shared a photo on Twitter of a decal on the cruiser that reads “This car was purchased by drug dealers."

    The cruiser will be used around schools and recruiting events, deputies told KTRK.

