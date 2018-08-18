Texas sheriff department's newest cruiser funded by seized drug money

A Texas sheriff’s department is showing off its newest cruiser and thanking an unlikely source, KTRK reported.
In a tweet, the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said the vehicle was funded by seized drug money.
We’re proud of how our new wheels turned out! Be watching for it at schools and recruiting events. 100% funded with drug seizure money.— FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) August 16, 2018
Special thanks to Legacy Ford, On Site Decals, Federal Signal, and Fleet Safety. pic.twitter.com/BMfxIWK38C
The department shared a photo on Twitter of a decal on the cruiser that reads “This car was purchased by drug dealers."
The cruiser will be used around schools and recruiting events, deputies told KTRK.
