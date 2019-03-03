Texas woman hit by stray bullet while cooking eggs for kids

HOUSTON - A Texas woman cooking breakfast for her children was hit by a stray bullet Sunday morning, KHOU reported.
Bethany Myles, 32, was standing over her stove, cooking eggs for her children, nieces and nephews when she was hit in the back of the head, KPRC reported.
"I just dropped the plate and fell backwards," Myles told the television station.
“I just hear a pop sound … I thought the oven exploded or something,” Zain Cheema, Myles’ stepson, told KHOU. “It hit her at the back of the head. I was pretty sure she died. There was like a lot of blood … like really, a lot. My sisters and cousins, they started screaming.”
According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the gunman, who is not in custody, was down the street when an argument broke out, the television station reported. Chante Randel, the mother of the 22-year-old man who police believe is the shooter, said the disagreement was between two women over a $30 payment for a cake, KPRC reported.
Randel said her son fired his weapon to break up the fight, the television station reported.
"My prayers go out to her and her family and I'm praying for my son, too," Randel told KPRC. "She didn't deserve that. Nobody does."
Doctors have been unable to remove the bullet from Myles’ head, KHOU reported.
"If it would have been a millimeter either way, I would have been dead or paralyzed," Myles told KPRC. "(Deputies) said I was the luckiest, unlucky person," victim Bethany Myles said.
Myles does not have health insurance. Her family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with medical bills.
