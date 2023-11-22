Thanksgiving football: How to watch the San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks game on NBC

The NFL kicks off Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season this Thursday with its typical trio of Thanksgiving football games, the Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions game, the Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys match, and closing out Thanksgiving night is the San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks game. The 49ers vs. Seahawks game will air on CBS this Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET. Ready to tune into the San Francisco vs. Seattle showdown? Here's how to watch this Thanksgiving football game, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks game:

Date: Thursday, Nov. 23

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Game: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

TV Channel: NBC

Streaming: Peacock

What channel is the 49ers vs. Seahawks game on?

Thursday night's San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks game will air on NBC. So you should be able to just turn on your TV and tune into the Thanksgiving game on NBC. If you don't have access to live TV or NBC, here's what we recommend to watch the 49ers vs. Seahawks game this Thanksgiving:

Where to stream the 49ers vs. Seahawks game?

Best way to watch the full NFL season in 2023:

More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season: