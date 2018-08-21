The Eagles beat Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' with best selling album of all time

American rock band The Eagles now have the best-selling album of all time.
Beating out Michael Jackson’s 1982 album “Thriller,” the Recording Industry Association of America told The Associated Press on Monday that The Eagles album “Their Greatest Hits (1971–1975),” was certified 38x platinum.
The certification means that sales and streams of the 1976 compilation album have accounted for 38 million copies. “Thriller” is now second place at 33x platinum. The RIAA updated streams and sales for that album last year.
“We are grateful for our families, our management, our crew, the people at radio and, most of all, the loyal fans who have stuck with us through the ups and downs of 46 years. It’s been quite a ride,” founding member Don Henley said in a statement.
The RIAA started incorporating steaming from digital music services like Spotify and YouTube to certification in 2013. Ten song downloads is equal to one album sale and 1,500 streams of an album is equivalent to an album sale.
The Eagles also have the third highest-selling album of all time. The band’s 1977 record “Hotel California” is 26x platinum.
