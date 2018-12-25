JACKSON COUNTY, Iowa - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office told the residents of Maquoketa, Iowa, that they can sleep well this Christmas Eve after officers apprehended “The Grinch.”
The humorous post was added to their official Facebook Page Monday afternoon, noting that his heart may be growing:
“He has shown considerable improvement with his Christmas spirit, and will be released once his heart has finished growing three sizes. ”
The “suspect” was transported to the Jackson County Detention Center without incident.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pittsburgh Steelers' last home game of regular season moved to later time
- Police release body camera footage of officer shooting homeowner's dog
- Arrest warrants issued for 4 people who needed to be rescued from W. Va. mine
- VIDEO: Man in critical condition after being hit by truck on Route 51
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}