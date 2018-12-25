  • Deputies arrest 'The Grinch,' charged with 'attempting to steal Christmas'

    By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    JACKSON COUNTY, Iowa - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office told the residents of Maquoketa, Iowa, that they can sleep well this Christmas Eve after officers apprehended “The Grinch.” 

    The humorous post was added to their official Facebook Page Monday afternoon, noting that his heart may be growing:

    “He has shown considerable improvement with his Christmas spirit, and will be released once his heart has finished growing three sizes. ”

    >> Read more trending news

    The “suspect” was transported to the Jackson County Detention Center without incident.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories