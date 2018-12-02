0 These common foods may help men combat memory loss, study says

Memory loss isn’t uncommon, but there a few foods you can eat to lower your risk, according to a new report.

Researchers from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health recently conducted a study, published in the Journal of Neurology, to determine the link between diet and brain function.

To do so, they examined more than 27,000 men with an average age of 51. The participants completed surveys, which asked them questions about the type of food they consumed, and they also took thinking and memory tests. They were followed for about 20 years.

After analyzing the data, they found men who consumed the most vegetables were 34 percent less likely to develop poor thinking skills compared to those who at the least amount of veggies. Men who drank orange juice every day were 47 percent less likely to develop poor thinking skills compared to those who drank less than one serving a month.

Those who ate the most fruit each day were also less likely to develop poor thinking skills. However, the authors said the association weakened once they accounted for other dietary factors, such as consumption of vegetables, fruit juices and dairy products.

“One of the most important factors in this study is that we were able to research and track such a large group of men over a 20-year period of time, allowing for very telling results,” co-author Changzheng Yuan said in a statement. “Our studies provide further evidence dietary choices can be important to maintain your brain health.”

The team noted they only evaluated men, so their results may not necessarily apply to women. They also said results do not prove cause and effect. However, they do believe there is a strong link between eating fruits, vegetables and drinking orange juice and a lower memory loss risk.

Want to learn more about the assessment? Take a look here.

