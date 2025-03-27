These Stats PROVE Anthony Davis Can Drag the Mavs to the Playoffs | The Big Number

Subscribe to The Big Number

On this episode of The Big Number, Tom Haberstroh and Dan Devine weigh in on why Anthony Davis is THE most important player with 10 games remaining in the NBA regular season. Patrick Dumont and Nico Harrison get to see whether their high-stakes gamble pays off in the short term, as AD currently has an outside shot to drag the Dallas Mavericks into the Play-In and then perhaps the Playoffs. Plus, Dan explains how the next tier of "most important players" with 10 games to go includes Aaron Gordon, Devin Booker, Jaden McDaniels and Kawhi Leonard — with the Western Conference Playoff picture heating up more each day. And the guys discuss Damian Lillard's DVT diagnosis and how it impacts the Milwaukee Bucks in the short-term, and perhaps additionally impacting Giannis Antetokounmpo's future with Milwaukee in the long run.

(1:00) - Big Number: Can Anthony Davis carry the Dallas Mavericks?

(16:45) - Aaron Gordon elevates the Denver Nuggets defense

(21:20) - Devin Booker's impact on the Phoenix Suns

(25:30) - Kawhi Leonard surging with the Los Angeles Clippers

(29:00) - Jaden McDaniels is sinking 3's for the Minnesota Timberwolves

(33:45) - Over/under scoreboard update

(37:15) - LeBron says Giannis could score 250 a game in the 1970's

(41:10) - Where do the Milwaukee Bucks go from here?

