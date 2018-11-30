These types of pet foods could cause heart disease in dogs, report says

Want to keep your pup healthy? You may have to avoid certain foods, because some could cause heart disease, according to the United States Food and Drug Administration.
The agency issued a warning in July after assessing reports that have associated certain diets with cardiovascular disease.
TRENDING NOW:
- Two more blood pressure medications recalled over cancer concerns
- Southwest Airlines apologizes after mother says gate agent mocked 5-year-old's name
- VIDEO: Overnight temperature increase leading to rain
- 1,500 customers will lose power Thursday night in planned outage
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Researchers found that pet foods with peas, lentils, potatoes and other legume seeds have been linked with instances of canine dilated cardiomyopathy, a disease of the heart muscle in dogs. The condition can enlarge the heart, often leading to heart failure.
Although the illness is typically found in larger breeds like great Danes and Newfoundlands, the FDA said “highly unusual” reports of dogs not vulnerable to the disease have contracted it.
“That’s why the FDA is conducting an investigation into this potential link,” the organization wrote in the statement. “The FDA has been in contact with the pet food manufacturers and the veterinary community to discuss these reports and will provide updates as more information becomes available.”
For now, experts are advising pet owners to consult their veterinarians before making any changes to their pets’ diets.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}