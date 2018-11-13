Thieves in Texas steal $15K in electronics from homeless center

FORT WORTH, Texas - Thieves in Texas took nearly $15,000 worth of electronics from a homeless center Saturday night, WFAA reported.
Gary Wilkerson Jr. who runs the nonprofit When We Love in Fort Worth, said surveillance cameras showed two men and a woman taking computers, television sets and other electronics over a three-hour period.
"They were very methodical," Wilkerson told WFAA.
Writing on Facebook, Wilkerson said he believed one of the thieves was a homeless man he allowed to stay at the facility because of the cold weather in north Texas, the Dallas Morning News reported.
TRENDING NOW:
- Rain, snow showers moving in Monday night
- 18-year-old woman shot in local neighborhood
- Man shot to death over Xbox sale gone wrong, wife says
- VIDEO: Mom says ‘code word' saved daughter from being kidnapped
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
“This makes the pain of what happened even greater as I really believed in this man,” Wilkinson wrote. “Please keep us in your prayers.”
Wilkerson estimated at least eight laptops were stolen, along with computer monitors, a 50-inch plasma television set and a sound system worth at least $2,500, WFAA reported.
Anyone with information on the burglary is encouraged to contact Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222 and reference report No. 18-100679.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}