Thieves steal $15K in electronics from homeless center

FORT WORTH, Texas - Thieves in Texas took nearly $15,000 worth of electronics from a homeless center Saturday night, WFAA reported.
Gary Wilkerson Jr. who runs the nonprofit When We Love in Fort Worth, said surveillance cameras showed two men and a woman taking computers, television sets and other electronics over a three-hour period.
"They were very methodical," Wilkerson told WFAA.
TRENDING NOW:
- Rain, snow showers moving in Monday night
- 18-year-old woman shot in local neighborhood
- Man shot to death over Xbox sale gone wrong, wife says
- VIDEO: Mom says ‘code word' saved daughter from being kidnapped
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Writing on Facebook, Wilkerson said he believed one of the thieves was a homeless man he allowed to stay at the facility because of the cold weather in north Texas, the Dallas Morning News reported.
“This makes the pain of what happened even greater as I really believed in this man,” Wilkinson wrote. “Please keep us in your prayers.”
Wilkerson estimated at least eight laptops were stolen, along with computer monitors, a 50-inch plasma television set and a sound system worth at least $2,500, WFAA reported.
Anyone with information on the burglary is encouraged to contact Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222 and reference report No. 18-100679.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}