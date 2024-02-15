Things to know about the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl celebration

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — (AP) — The shooting after the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl celebration that killed one woman and injured more than 20 people appears to have stemmed from a dispute, police said Thursday.

Shots rang out at the end of the celebration outside the city's historic Union Station. Fans had lined the parade route and some even climbed trees and street poles or stood on rooftops to watch as players passed by on double-decker buses. The team said all players, coaches and staffers and their families were "safe and accounted for" after the shooting.

Mayor Quinton Lucas, who attended with his wife and mother and ran for safety when shots were fired, said the shooting happened despite the presence of more than 800 police officers in the building and nearby.

Here’s what we know:

THE VICTIMS

The 22 people injured in the shooting ranged in age from 8 to 47, and half of them were under the age of 16, Police Chief Stacey Graves said at a news conference on Thursday. A mother of two was also killed.

Radio station KKFI said via Facebook that Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the host of "Taste of Tejano," was killed. Lopez-Galvan, whose DJ name was "Lisa G," was an extrovert and devoted mother of two from a prominent Latino family in the area, said Rosa Izurieta and Martha Ramirez, two childhood friends who worked with her at a staffing company. Izurieta said Lopez-Galvan attended the parade with her husband and her adult son, a loyal Kansas City sports fan who also was shot.

Lopez-Galvan also played at weddings, quinceañeras and an American Legion bar and grill, mixing Tejano, Mexican and Spanish music with R&B and hip hop. Izurieta and Ramirez said Lopez-Galvan’s family is active in the Latino community and her father founded the city’s first mariachi group, Mariachi Mexico, in the 1980s.

Of the eight gunshot victims taken to one hospital on Wednesday, officials said two were still in critical condition on Thursday morning and five had been discharged. The hospital was treating four people who were injured in the chaos after the shooting, and three of them had been discharged. An official at a second hospital said Thursday that one gunshot victim there remains in critical condition and four people injured in the aftermath of the shooting were treated and released.

At a children’s hospital, an official said Thursday that 11 children were brought to the hospital, with nine suffering gunshot wounds. Three children were still being treated, and all were expected to recover.

THE WITNESSES

The police chief said the parade likely attracted 1 million people in the city with a population of about 470,000 people and a metropolitan area of about 2 million. But the gunshots sent fans who had come out to cheer their team scrambling for safety.

Hank Hunter, a sophomore at a Kansas high school, and a friend ran when people started hitting the ground. After his friend got hurt jumping a barricade, a guard ushered him into Union Station, where Chiefs Coach Andy Reid consoled the teen.

Chiefs offensive lineman Trey Smith shared his WWE title belt to help calm a young boy in the aftermath of the shooting. Smith, who sported the belt during the celebration, noticed the frightened boy, who was with his father. He told Good Morning America that he and long snapper James Winchester were among those sheltering in a closet and that Winchester “was very instrumental in keeping people calm.”

Gene Hamilton, 61, of Wichita, Kansas, said he was sitting in the area when he heard what sounded like a lot of fireworks and everyone was running. He made plans with another person to kneel behind a stone wall if needed. Hamilton said he found it unnerving that the upbeat rally music continued amid the confusion.

Manuel Vigil, 43, said he heard shots that sounded like fireworks as he posed for pictures with a group near where the band had played. It was so shocking that no one ran at first, he said.

Two members of the crowd could be seen in a video tackling a person. Trey Filter of Wichita, Kansas, said he was walking to his car with his wife and the couple’s 12- and 15-year-olds when he saw police running and “a mess starting to unfold." The men tackled the man and kept him pinned down until officers arrived. It wasn’t immediately clear if the person was involved in the shooting, but Filter’s wife, Casey, saw a gun nearby and picked it up.

THE INVESTIGATION

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said three people, including two juveniles, were initially detained and several firearms were recovered. Later, a department spokesperson said one person was released and only two teenagers remained in custody.

Police are working to determine whether other people were involved, she said, calling it “a very active investigation.” Police did not release details about those who were detained, the weapons seized or a possible motive.

Investigators were asking witnesses, people with cellphone footage and victims of the violence to call a dedicated hotline. It’s not clear how the shooting unfolded or how many people fired guns, but Graves said the shooting mostly happened on the west side of Union Station and not at more than one location as initial reports indicated.

Graves thanked people at the event who “acted bravely” alongside law enforcement, noting that people helped each other and even physically stopped one person who was believed to be involved. A video showed two people chase and tackle a person, holding them down until two police officers arrived.

In a message posted on social media, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said she will use every tool at her disposal to get answers.

“We will get through this together," she said. "We will heal together. And we will fight together.”

CITY’S HISTORY

Kansas City has struggled with gun violence, and in 2020 it was among nine cities targeted by the U.S. Justice Department in an effort to crack down on violent crime. In 2023, the city matched its record with 182 homicides, most of which involved guns.

Mayor Quinton Lucas has joined with mayors across the country in calling for new laws to reduce gun violence, including mandating universal background checks.

VIOLENCE AT SPORTS CELEBRATIONS

The gun violence at Wednesday's parade is the latest at a sports celebration in the U.S. to be marred by gun violence, following a shooting that wounded several people last year in Denver after the Nuggets' NBA championship, and gunfire last year at a parking lot near the Texas Rangers' World Series championship parade.

