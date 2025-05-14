This absurd stat that PROVES the Pacers could win it all, + Flagg for Giannis: who says no? | The Big Number

Subscribe to The Big Number

Tom Haberstroh and Dan Devine have unearthed the data that shows Indiana is NOT to be messed with. The Big Number guys explain how the Pacers laid waste to the #1-seed Cleveland Cavaliers, and likely won't be stopped anytime soon. Plus the guys ask the question, would Nico Harrison ever, shockingly, consider trading the #1 overall pick? What caliber of superstar would need to be offered to the Mavs' GM for him to come off of Cooper Flagg?!? The guys think Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks may convince Nico to do the unthinkable (again)!

(00:50) - Big Number: Pacers ridiculous 2025 win rate

(12:25) - Andrew Nembhard's dominant defense

(17:35) - Indy's press defense tendencies are working

(22:35) - Pacers' playoff-leading effective FG%

(27:05) - Tyrese Haliburton: the wellspring of offensive efficiency

(32:30) - Mavericks land Cooper Flagg – but will they keep him?

