0 Thousands stranded at Charlotte airport; nearly 300 flights canceled

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Thousands of passengers found themselves stranded Friday morning at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.

All PSA flights were canceled Thursday night due to a technical issue, airline officials told WSOC.

PSA is a regional carrier of American Airlines and operates under the American Eagle brand.

Roughly 275 flights were canceled, with about 120 of them in Charlotte.

As an incredible sunrise breaks over @CLTAirport, exhausted travelers are passing out on the floor.



A glitch has stranded thousands of passengers who may have to wait another 12 hours before flights can leave. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/FhxGq9eHyb — Mark Barber (@MBarberWSOC9) June 15, 2018

American Airlines tweeted that all flights are expected to resume at noon today.

.@AmericanAir says @PSAAirlinesInc flights will resume at noon today. Please check with the airline on the most updated status of your flight. All quiet on Concourse E. pic.twitter.com/S7stMk3410 — CLT Airport (@CLTAirport) June 15, 2018

Some travelers have been stuck at the airport for 12 hours.

A school group from Ohio was found sleeping on the floor after being stranded for more than six hours.

Thousands of travelers are still stranded at @CLTAirport this morning after more than 100 flights were canceled.



This school group from Ohio says someone is now driving eight hours to pick them up. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/RrQibqxTg5 — Mark Barber (@MBarberWSOC9) June 15, 2018

Others have friends and family driving upward of eight hours to pick them up.

Some rental companies said they were running out of vehicles for the passengers, and some companies brought in extra vehicles Thursday night.

Flyers were seen camping out wherever they could, with crews piling up hundreds of suitcases in the baggage claim area.

Holy smokes. There are so many bags for stranded travelers piled up at @CLTAirport I had to shoot them on a hyperlapse video to get all of them in the shot. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/UX3ogSGuv8 — Mark Barber (@MBarberWSOC9) June 15, 2018 Images from @CLTAirport where thousands of passengers have now been stranded for 12 hours. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/uDR9QOiECD — Mark Barber (@MBarberWSOC9) June 15, 2018

American Airlines officials said they were working to find hotel accommodations for those stranded and are trying to make sure luggage isn’t lost.

“We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans, and we are sorry for the trouble this caused,” American Airlines said in a statement. “Our customer relations team will be reaching out to all of those who have been impacted by this issue.”

Customers are encouraged to check their flight status on the American Airlines app or at aa.com before heading to the airport.

