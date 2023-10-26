Thursday Night Football: How to watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Buffalo Bills game

Tonight, Thursday Night Football returns to Amazon Prime Video to kick off Week 8 of the NFL season. This week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the Buffalo Bills. Both the Buccaneers (3-3) and the Bills (4-3) are coming off disappointing divisional losses and will be looking to turn it around in Week 8. Ready to watch some football? Here's how to watch Thursday Night Football this week, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch Thursday Night Football:

Date: Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Game: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Buffalo Bills

TV channel/streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Which teams are playing Thursday Night Football this week?

This week on Thursday Night Football, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the Buffalo Bills, streaming live on Amazon Prime Video on Oct. 26 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Here's the complete schedule for Thursday Night Football during the 2023 NFL season.

What channel is the Buccaneers at Bills game on?

Thursday night's Buccs vs. Bills game will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Where to stream the Buccaneers vs. Bills game?

Best way to watch the full NFL season in 2023:

More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season: