Thursday Night Football: How to watch the New York Giants vs. San Francisco 49ers tonight

Tonight, Thursday Night Football returns on Amazon Prime Video for Week 3 of the NFL season. This week, the New York Giants are swapping coasts and headed to Northern California to play the San Francisco 49ers. Ready to watch some football? Here's how to watch Thursday Night Football this week, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch Thursday Night Football:

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Game: New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers

TV channel/streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Which teams are playing Thursday Night Football this week?

What channel is the Giants vs. 49ers game on?

Thursday night's Giants at 49ers game will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Where to stream the Giants vs. 49ers game?

