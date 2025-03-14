Tiger Woods reportedly dating Vanessa Trump, Donald Jr.'s ex-wife

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr., have been dating for several months, according to PEOPLE and The Daily Mail.

The son of President Donald Trump, who was married to Vanessa for 12 years before divorcing in 2018, is reportedly "cool" with Woods and his ex-wife being in a relationship.

Vanessa Trump's eldest daughter, 17-year-old Kai, is a golfer and has committed to play at the University of Miami and Kai was a guest of Woods at the Genesis Invitational in February.

Kai Trump and both of Woods' children, Charlie and Sam, attend the Benjamin School in Palm Beach, Florida.

Woods announced this week that he ruptured his left Achilles while training and practicing at his Florida home. He was hoping to return to the PGA Tour this season with the Masters set to begin April 10.

The 15-time major winner had surgery and is now recovering.

It's unclear how long Woods will be sidelined. He has not played on the PGA Tour yet this year. He was set to make his season debut at The Genesis Invitational in February, which is a tournament he hosts each year, but withdrew shortly after the death of his mother. Woods has competed with his team in TGL events in Florida.