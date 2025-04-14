Tiger Woods congratulates Rory McIlroy on Masters win, career grand slam: 'Now you're a part of history'

After a thrilling playoff win at the Masters on Sunday, Rory McIlroy finally earned an elusive Masters win to complete a career grand slam more than a decade in the making.

By winning the Masters, Open Championship, PGA Championship and U.S. Open in his career, McIlroy became just the sixth man to achieve that feat. One of the others, Tiger Woods, made sure to welcome McIlroy to that exclusive club on Sunday.

"Welcome to the club," Woods said in a social media <a data-i13n="cpos:3;pos:1" href="https://x.com/TigerWoods/status/1911580687771091196">post</a> directed to McIlroy on Sunday. "Completing the grand slam at Augusta is something special. Your determination during this round and this entire journey has shown through, and now you're a part of history. Proud of you!"

McIlroy won the 2025 Masters after a number of ups and downs. The 35-year-old golfer hit four double bogeys throughout the weekend, including two on Sunday that erased a multi-shot lead and set up a sudden-death playoff with Justin Rose.

But in the end, McIlroy was able to lock in for the birdie and the win — long overdue. With his Masters victory, McIlroy completes his career grand slam 11 years after his last major tournament win.

In addition to Woods, who picked up the career grand slam in 2000, the other four to achieve the feat are Jack Nicklaus (1966), Gary Player (1965), Ben Hogan (1953) and Gene Sarazen (1935).

Woods missed the Masters this year while recovering from an Achilles injury sustained in March, and also missed out on the champions dinner. The five-time Masters champion ruptured his left Achilles tendon while training and underwent surgery on March 11. It is unclear when Woods, who has already dealt with several injuries over the past few years, will return to competition.