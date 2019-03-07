  • Tim Cook changes Twitter name after Trump calls him 'Tim Apple'

    Apple CEO Tim Cook added an Apple emoji to his Twitter name Thursday, one day after President Donald Trump called him “Tim Apple” at a meeting at the White House.

    The gaffe came during a meeting Wednesday with the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board, according to The Hill.

    “You’ve really put a big investment in our country,” Trump said Wednesday. “We really appreciate it very much, Tim Apple.”

    Neither Cook nor the president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, appeared to react to the flub Wednesday, although Ivanka Trump later responded on Twitter.

    On Thursday, Cook got in on the joke by deleting his last name from his Twitter profile and replacing it with an Apple emoji.

    Cook joined Apple in 1998. He became CEO of the tech giant in 2011.

