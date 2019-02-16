  • Tire thrown off overpass seriously injures Arkansas woman

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. - An Arkansas woman was seriously injured Saturday morning when the car she was riding in was hit by a tire thrown from an interstate overpass, KARK reported.

    Briana Zilches and her fiancé were driving I-530 early Saturday when the incident occurred.

    "I'm really scared to come over this bridge now,” Zilches told the television station. “I never knew somebody would do that.”

    Zilches suffered a broken nose, a concussion and issues with her jaw and teeth, KARK reported.

    "I'm hurting. Yeah, it's a little tire, but it messed me up," she told the television station.

    According to the Arkansas State Police, minutes before Zilches was injured, a truck was damaged by a possible rock that was thrown over the overpass.

    Pulaski County deputies said they do not know who is responsible, but they did see a truck and multiple people on the overpass, KARK reported. Because it was dark, it was difficult for deputies to see who was parked there, the television station reported.

     

