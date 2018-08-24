Wireless carrier T-Mobile said its customer data, including that of Metro PCS customers, was accessed in a potential security breach.
CNBC reported that the company announced late Thursday that its cyber-security team discovered and shut down unauthorized access to customer information on Aug. 20. The company said it was reported to authorities.
“None of your financial data (including credit card information) or Social Security numbers were involved, and no passwords were compromised,” the company said. “However, you should know that some of your personal information may have been exposed, which may have included one or more of the following: name, billing zip code, phone number, email address, account number and account type (prepaid or postpaid).”
The company said customers affected by the breach have been or should soon be notified. Customers are asked to contact Customer Care by dialing 611 on their phones or access two-way messaging on the T-Mobile app, iMessage, or MyT-Mobile.com if they have questions about their account or the incident.
“We take the security of your information very seriously and have a number of safeguards in place to protect your personal information from unauthorized access,” the company said in a statement. “We truly regret that this incident occurred and are so sorry for any inconvenience this has caused you.”
More information on the incident is at T-Mobile.com.
