Toddler dies after being run over in driveway of own home

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A 2-year-old Georgia girl died after an SUV rolled over her in the driveway of her home Friday night, police say.
A fundraising page set up for the family identifies the child as Lilly Franklin.
The Cherokee Sheriff's Office says Lilly and another child were at their home on Ball Ground Highway with the children's uncle, who also lives with the family. Her mother and father weren't home at the time.
The toddler was on the front porch about 7 p.m. when her uncle’s boss pulled into the driveway to deliver the man’s paycheck, sheriff’s spokesman Lt. Jay Baker said Tuesday in an emailed statement. Another child was on the porch, too.
“The two adults met for a short period of time with the employer apparently never exiting the vehicle or parking the car,” Baker said. “There are no indications of any type of impairment of anyone involved."
The girl was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and later flown to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite.
Officers are still investigating but say no charges are expected.
