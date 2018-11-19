Toddler dies after shooting himself while parent slept, police say

A Georgia toddler allegedly shot and killed himself Thursday, police said.
Investigators said they were called to a residence in Jonesboro around noon Thursday about the shooting.
Police said the child’s father, Johnathan Butler, 31, was asleep in his bed when the 2-year-old climbed into bed with him.
Officers said the toddler grabbed a handgun that was under a pillow in the bed and pulled the trigger, shooting himself.
The child was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died.
Police have not said if any charges are being filed against the parents. The mother was also home at the time. She was in another room at the time of the shooting.
