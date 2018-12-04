Toddler with cancer needs rare blood; worldwide search for donors begins

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 2-year-old South Florida girl who has cancer needs a very rare type of blood, OneBlood said Monday.
The blood bank said it has organized a worldwide search for donors who could be a possible match for Zainab.
Now. Join us on Facebook Live. OneBlood is leading a worldwide search to find extremely rare #blooddonors to help a two-year-old Florida girl battling #cancer.— OneBlood (@my1blood) December 3, 2018
Join us to find out if you or someone you know could be her match. https://t.co/A31VcyBEog pic.twitter.com/Ae72C0Z1in
Potential donors must be exclusively of Pakistani, Indian or Iranian descent, meaning the donor’s birth parents are both 100 percent Pakistani, Indian or Iranian, and they must have Type O or Type A blood.
Officials said all donations must be coordinated with the blood bank in advance to ensure that additional compatibility testing is performed.
Click here for more information.
The Search for Rare Blood Donors for Zainab
Please share and help us find rare blood donors for Zainab. OneBlood is leading a worldwide search to find extremely rare blood donors to help Zainab, a two-year-old Florida girl, who is battling cancer. Watch the video to learn more. Visit OneBlood.org/Zainab.Posted by OneBlood on Monday, December 3, 2018
TRENDING NOW:
- Police find several pairs of handcuffs in car of man accused of trying to meet teens for sex
- PHOTOS: Allegheny County's Most Wanted
- The Cheesecake Factory to give away 40k slices for free
- VIDEO: Violent confrontation between Pittsburgh Steelers fans goes viral
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}