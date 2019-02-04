  • Tom Brady fist-bumps Super Bowl ref and the Internet claims game is fixed

    By: AJC Sports

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - New England quarterback Tom Brady walked onto the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for Sunday’s Super Bowl against the Los Angles Rams and greeted a lot of people.

    Among those was game referee John Parry and the Internet exploded with a familiar conspiracy: the fix is in, the Patriots will win Super Bowl 53.

    Parry began his NFL officiating career in the 2000 season as a side judge. He became a referee in 2007.

    Since 2007, he has officiated in seven games featuring the Rams, all won by L.A. — including the Rams’ Wild Card win over Dallas.

    The Patriots are 9-5 in 14 games with Parry as the head official, that includes a 17-10 loss to Pittsburgh in Week 15 this season. Parry was the referee in one other New England Super Bowl, their 2012 loss to the New York Giants. 

