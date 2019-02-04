Tom Brady fist-bumps Super Bowl ref and the Internet claims game is fixed

ATLANTA - New England quarterback Tom Brady walked onto the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for Sunday’s Super Bowl against the Los Angles Rams and greeted a lot of people.
Among those was game referee John Parry and the Internet exploded with a familiar conspiracy: the fix is in, the Patriots will win Super Bowl 53.
Tom Brady dabbing up his teammate ahead of Super Bowl 53 pic.twitter.com/JOxfMZ9jrD— 12up (@12upSport) February 3, 2019
Teamwork on 3! #SuperBowl https://t.co/HwgioPucC0— Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) February 3, 2019
Brady: "good luck"— M.. 💔 (@Wazowski_121) February 3, 2019
ref: "thanks coach" pic.twitter.com/pVw2pM3QC7
Here go the Refs and Brady once again— Xavier Thomas (@atxlete) February 3, 2019
Refs not letting Brady lose two years in a row in the Super Bowl— Kevin Brown (@PlayaKB) February 3, 2019
Today's refs are going to be like:— BuffaloPrime (@BuffaloPrime) February 3, 2019
"Tom Brady didn't get a first down. 15 yard penalty. Automatic first down."
if brady wins this pls don’t blame it on the refs— JJ (@lulreeseee) February 3, 2019
Parry began his NFL officiating career in the 2000 season as a side judge. He became a referee in 2007.
Since 2007, he has officiated in seven games featuring the Rams, all won by L.A. — including the Rams’ Wild Card win over Dallas.
The Patriots are 9-5 in 14 games with Parry as the head official, that includes a 17-10 loss to Pittsburgh in Week 15 this season. Parry was the referee in one other New England Super Bowl, their 2012 loss to the New York Giants.
