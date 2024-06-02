Tommy Pham says he's always prepared to 'f*** somebody up' after confrontation with William Contreras

Tommy Pham is currently playing for the worst team in Major League Baseball with the Chicago White Sox. But the veteran isn't letting that stop him from providing some on-field drama and a memorable quote.

During Sunday's 6–3 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers, Pham was thrown out at home plate in the top of the eighth inning. After receiving the throw from left fielder Christian Yelich, catcher William Contreras expertly blocked the plate and prevented Pham from scoring to end the inning.

However, both players didn't go back to their respective dugouts. Contreras apparently had words for Pham, who slid right into the catcher rather than attempt to move around him. And Pham took exception to whatever Contreras said, going after him until home plate umpire Edwin Jimenez stepped in.

Teammates and coaches moved Pham toward the dugout to calm him down, but he was still fired up as he walked back to his position in the outfield.

Tommy Pham is heated after a play at the plate 😳



(via @BallySportWI)

pic.twitter.com/SfdxMb2j1m — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 2, 2024

Following the game, Pham was asked about the incident by reporters and didn't let his hard feelings toward Contreras go.

"I'm nailed out at home by a mile, I'm going to the dugout and I hear the tough guy with all the 'hoo-rah' s***," said Pham. "I'm never starting anything, but I'll be prepared to finish it. There's a reason I do all kinds of fighting in the offseason. Because I'm prepared to f*** somebody up."

That would add a different meaning to the term "slugger" in Pham's case.

However, Pham did acknowledge that he was thrown out easily at home plate, perhaps directing some shade at third base coach Eddie Rodriguez for sending him on a relatively shallow fly ball to left field.

“There’s a reason I do all kinds of fighting in the offseason. Because I’m prepared to f—- somebody up” -Tommy Pham pic.twitter.com/REBPGPj5BX — CHGO White Sox (@CHGO_WhiteSox) June 2, 2024

Pham certainly looked like he was prepared to fight, loosening up his shoulders like a boxer as he walked to the outfield. He's been in the news before for altercations, most notably in 2022 when he slapped Joc Pederson over a dispute in their fantasy football league. Earlier that season, Pham challenged Luke Voit to a fight after a hard slide at teammate Tyler Stephenson.

Last year in San Diego, Pham got into a verbal altercation with a fan who was heckling him in the on-deck circle. The fan claimed that Pham was looking to pick a fight, but Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo defended Pham, saying he was taking plenty of abuse from Padres fans.

Perhaps fortunately for all involved, the White Sox and Brewers don't play again this season. So there shouldn't be any concern over Pham revisiting his hostilities with Contreras.