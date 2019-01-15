Top 25 deadliest jobs in America, No. 1 might surprise you

On-the-job injuries are not uncommon. However, some work may be more dangerous than others, according to a recent report.
Researchers from 24/7 Wall St. recently conducted a study to determine the 25 occupations with the highest fatality rates. To do so, they reviewed fatal injury rates for 72 occupations from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries.
They calculated injury rates as the number of fatal occupational injuries per 100,000 full-time equivalent workers. They said a full-time worker is equivalent to 2,000 hours worked by an employee during the calendar year.
They also pulled information on median annual wages and total employment from the Occupational Employment Statistics program. All of the figures were from 2017.
After analyzing the results, they determined fishers and related fishing workers, who make about $28,310 annually, had the most dangerous jobs. They counted 41 fatal and 120 nonfatal injuries in 2017, with transportation incidents being the most common fatal accident.
Logging workers, who make about $38,840 annually, were next on the list, and contact with objects and equipment was the most common deadly accident.
Aircraft pilots and flight engineers, who make about $111,930 annually, came in at No. 3, with transportation incidents also being the most common fatal accident.
The analysts found that workers with jobs on the list were prone to deadly slips and falls, inadvertent contact with dangerous substances or equipment, transportation accidents and even violent altercations.
“Fatality rates for each of these jobs are more than double the rate across all occupations — and in some cases over 20 times higher,” the authors wrote.
Want to know how other careers fared? Here’s a list of the most 25 most dangerous jobs in America.
- Fishers and related fishing workers
- Logging workers
- Aircraft pilots and flight engineers
- Roofers
- Refuse and recyclable material collectors
- Structural iron and steel workers
- Driver/sales workers and truck drivers
- Farmers, ranchers and other agricultural managers
- First-line supervisors of landscaping, lawn service and groundskeeping workers
- Electrical power-line installers and repairers
- Miscellaneous agricultural workers
- First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers
- Helpers, construction trades
- Maintenance and repair workers, general
- Grounds maintenance workers
- Construction laborers
- First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers and repairers
- Police and sheriff’s patrol officers
- Operation engineers and other construction equipment operators
- Mining machine operators
- Taxi drivers and chauffeurs
- Athletes, coaches, umpires and related workers
- Painters, construction and maintenance
- Firefighters
- Electricians
