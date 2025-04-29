Topps announces new Bowman Red Rookie Redemption program

When baseball card collectors rip into packs of 2025 Bowman Baseball next week, your eyes won’t be playing tricks on you. Those Rookie Card logos are red, a change from the red, white and blue logo.

Topps announced the Bowman Red Rookie Redemption program at today’s Industry Conference. The program combines elements of its current MVP Buyback Program, where collectors can redeem Topps Chrome cards of the current MLB MVP for store credit, with a collector-style chase.

The program will kick off with the newest edition of Bowman Baseball, which comes out on May 7.

A select number of rookie cards in Bowman products throughout the year will have the red RC logo. Then, starting in November, those cards can be redeemed for big prizes.

This is how the program works: When the 2025 MLB Rookie of the Year winners are announced, those with the Red RC Bowman cards can redeem the cards for $100 in Fanatics FanCash through March 31, 2026.

Fanatics FanCash can be used on Fanatics.com to buy team gear, or for cards and breaks on Fanatics Live, or for auctions at Fanatics Collect.

Fanatics is continuing to find ways to keep people in its ecosystem and the Bowman Red Rookie Redemption is the next iteration of that. Collectors go from pulling cards in packs to other arms of Fanatics.

But $100 in FanCash isn’t the only thing on the line. Fanatics has upped the ante if collectors want to try their luck with the Red RC-logoed Bowman cards.

Collectors can hold on to the card after a player is named Rookie of the Year and not redeem it within the initial window. Then, if that player wins an MVP or Cy Young, the card can be redeemed for more FanCash.

Here’s the breakdown:

Rookie of the Year: $100 FanCash

Hold and player wins MVP or CY Young: $300 FanCash

Two MVP or Cy Young Awards: $500 in FanCash

Three MVP or Cy Young Awards: $700 in FanCash

Hall of Fame induction within 10 years of retirement: $1,000 in FanCash

Collectors can redeem up to 50 cards on Fanatics Collect's portal.

Fanatics seemingly continues to lean into the "chase" for collectors — whether it's for Debut Autograph Patch cards, the MVP Buyback program or holding a card for a potential future payoff.

Given Fanatics’ long-term outlook in the sports world, including having the MLB card license for at least 20 years, it can plan years ahead.