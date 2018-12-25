Tourist wins $1M slot jackpot on Christmas Eve in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS - A tourist from the United Kingdom will have a Christmas to remember, after winning a $1 million jackpot while playing slots on the Las Vegas Strip on Christmas Eve.
The lucky woman was playing a Wheel of Fortune slot machine at the Cosmopolitan, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. On her 960th spin, the woman hit the jackpot, which totaled $1,023,743.22, the Cosmopolitan said on its Twitter account.
Santa came early. Congrats to one lucky guest who won $1,023,743 on her 960th spin while playing Wheel of Fortune. pic.twitter.com/t04agAy3EA— The Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan_LV) December 24, 2018
"Santa came early," the casino said.
