Tourist wins $1M slot jackpot on Christmas Eve in Las Vegas

    By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    LAS VEGAS - A tourist from the United Kingdom will have a Christmas to remember, after winning a $1 million jackpot while playing slots on the Las Vegas Strip on Christmas Eve.

    The lucky woman was playing a Wheel of Fortune slot machine at the Cosmopolitan, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. On her 960th spin, the woman hit the jackpot, which totaled $1,023,743.22, the Cosmopolitan said on its Twitter account.

    "Santa came early," the casino said.

