0 Tow truck driver charged after hauling pizza delivery car away with boy, 11, inside

GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill. - An Illinois tow truck driver was charged after he hauled away a pizza delivery car while an 11-year-old boy with Down syndrome was inside the vehicle, WLS reported.

Brian Clark, 52, of Bensenville, was charged with endangerment of a child and reckless conduct. He was released on bond Friday evening, the television station reported.

Jon Ramzan said he was delivering a pizza to a mosque in Glendale Heights on Friday afternoon, WLS reported.

Ramzan’s son, 11-year-old Faraz Ramzan, waited in the car as the delivery driver took the pizza to the mosque.

"My son was sitting back and I give him the phone. I go, 'Stay here and I'll be two minutes,'" Ramzan told WLS.

The car was parked in a tow-away zone, WGN reported. When Ramzan returned, he told WGN that his car and son were gone.

"I saw that the tow truck, at lightning speed, coming in reverse, basically hooked up this car," said Iqbal Ahmad, who saw the incident. "I ran to the driver's side and bang(ed) on the window and yell there's a kid in that car."

Police said the driver let Faraz out in a bank parking lot and kept going with his father's car, WLS reported.

A good Samaritan saw the unattended boy and took him back to the mosque, the television station reported.

Officers found the tow truck in a parking lot in the area with the car attached, police said.

A man at Century Towing, for whom Clark was working, commented to WLS by telephone.

"If in fact there was a child left in the car and no one was around why was the father who left the child in the car not charged with child endangerment?" the man told the television station.

