Train derailment forces town to evacuate, damages state highway

DOOLY COUNTY, Ga - A train derailed south of Macon, Georgia, forcing residents in one town to evacuate.
The train went of the CSX line and onto Georgia 90 near Byromville around 7 a.m. Saturday morning. Residents within a half mile of the crash were evacuated because some of the cars were pressurized propane cars.
Dramatic photos at the scene showed cars piled on top of each other in heaps of twisted metal. Parts of the road and the train trestle were damaged and the highway was shut down.
Crews worked to remove 30 rail cars. The Georgia DOT said the repairs to the road and trestle could take weeks.
CSX hazmat crews determined there were no leaks and people were allowed to return to their homes. No injuries were reported.
Byromville is about 130 miles south of downtown Atlanta.
Dooly County: Train Cars Derailed, clean up in progress - https://t.co/1akBNdJotN pic.twitter.com/hVP7bEDakQ— GDOT West Central (@GDOTWest) November 17, 2018
On the scene of this morning’s train derailment on Georgia 90 in Byromville. There is damage to the roadway and trestle, so the detour will remain in place, likely for weeks. No injuries reported. Stay tuned for details. pic.twitter.com/pRtTLvYShY— GDOT West Central (@GDOTWest) November 17, 2018
Cranes are dragging rail cars from the scene of this morning’s train derailment on Georgia 90 in Byromville. Work will continue through the night. @WGXAnews @41NBC @13wmaznews @telegraphga pic.twitter.com/8MW4ERadAW— GDOT West Central (@GDOTWest) November 17, 2018
