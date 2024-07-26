Training camp whispers from Bears, Packers, Commanders and Cowboys camp | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Training camps are opening across the country and there's no better time to get an insider's perspective on the biggest whispers at the buzziest camps. Yahoo's senior NFL writer Jori Epstein joins Matt Harmon to share her biggest observations and what's she's hearing from Bears, Packers, Commanders and Cowboys camp.

(4:10) - Whispers from Commanders camp: Jayden Daniels and Dan Quinn bring good vibes

(10:37) - Whispers from Packers Camp: All in on Jordan Love...and AJ Dillon's abs?

(24:26) - Whispers from Bears camp: Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze have unique connection

(35:47) - Whispers from Eagles camp: Hurts learning 95% new offense?

(42:24) - Whispers from Ravens camp: It's finally Rashod Bateman's year

(49:39) - Whispers from Browns camp: Amari Cooper quietly is balling

(56:34) - Training camp whispers: Whats the latest with big name WRs and new contracts?

(1:00:34) - Whispers from Cowboys camp: Lamb's deal is closer than Dak's

