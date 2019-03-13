0 #Trashtag is latest viral challenge, gets people cleaning up environment

Viral challenges can go one of two ways. You can either throw boiling water during freezing temperatures and hurt yourself, or you can do something that may actually help society.

The latest challenge goes the second route and is helping beautify communities.

It’s called #Trashtag, and people are taking out garbage bags, cleaning up trash that is laying around, then posting the before and after photos on social media, KGW reported.

The challenge, though, isn’t new. It actually started a few years ago and was recently resurfaced, CBS News reported.

The resurrected share has been passed around Facebook more than 316,000 times, and is calling out bored teens specifically, according to CBS News.

Byron Román told CBS, “Due to teens lately making the news about Tide pods, ‘Bird Box,’ and now the Momo challenge, maybe I could inspire a few to do something positive.”

One man and his friend went to High Rocks in Gladstone, Oregon, to clean up for two hours. When they were done, they had six garbage bags full of trash.

“It’s depressing. I mean, we’re better than that. It’s not that hard to clean up after yourself. And nobody wants that,” Jesse Johnson told KGW.

Johnson and Román are not alone. Social posts have been shared showing others embracing the challenge all around the world.

