Trees for Troops: Help make Christmas complete for military members

You can help make it a perfect Christmas for those who defend our country.
It’s called Trees for Troops, and for 14 years, the group has delivered Christmas trees to military families -- 17,400 last year alone and 208,720 overall.
The trees went to 70 military bases in America, as well as four international bases.
So, how can you help?
You start by visiting select tree farms across the country and buying a tree for yourself and at the same time buying one for a military family between this Friday and Monday. Then the trees will be delivered to bases all over the country.
Donations are also accepted.
Click here for a list of participating tree farms and where the trees will be delivered.
TRENDING NOW:
- Florida man accused of using license-plate cover to avoid tolls
- Deadly encounter at McKeesport body shop was over in 2 minutes, police say
- ‘Baby It's Cold Outside' removed from radio station's playlist
- VIDEO: Former President George H.W. Bush dies at 94
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}