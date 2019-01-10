Trooper's quick action helps woman having seizure in flight

An off-duty Massachusetts State Police Trooper provided lifesaving help to a woman who suffered a medical emergency during a flight from Germany to Portugal.
Trooper Christian Paluk and his family were aboard a TAP Air Portugal flight on Sunday from Munich, Germany, to Lisbon, Portugal, as they headed back from a vacation.
As they flew over western Europe, Paluk noticed several flight attendants moving toward the front of the plane. Moments later, the captain came over the intercom and asked if there was a doctor on the flight.
“Proving the adage that first-responders are never really off-duty, Trooper Paluk went to the front of the aircraft and identified himself,” state police said.
Paluk was advised a woman on the flight, a 43-year-old from Germany, was having a seizure. He used the plane’s medical kid to render first aid and stabilize the woman.
“Thanks to Trooper Paluk's quick actions, the woman remained stable until they could land in Portugal and she could get further medical aid,” state police reported.
State police said they wished the woman a full recovery. They added Paluk's actions are another reminder this holiday season of what’s truly important.
