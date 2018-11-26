0 Trooper who stopped speeding van helps deliver baby on highway

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. - A North Carolina state trooper helped a family grow alongside the highway Saturday night.

Sgt. Brian Maynard, a 15-year veteran, pulled the family over as they sped 85 mph down Highway 64 in Wake County.

The couple in the van, Jimmy and Laura Baker, were headed to the hospital so she could give birth, but the baby had other plans and started coming before they could get there.

Knowing that it was going to be too late, the trooper sprang into action to help deliver the healthy baby girl.

The highway patrolman's dashcam video during the traffic stop captured the scene.

"I said, “OK, well, we're going to do this right here, me and you,’” Maynard said. “I contacted (emergency medical service), got them on the way, grabbed my gloves, blanket. It was interesting. It was scary.”

Maynard said it was a refreshing change.

"For so many years, I've seen a lot of death,” Maynard said. “To be a part of the process that actually brings a life into this world is absolutely amazing.”

Maynard is a husband and father to an 11-year-old girl.

He said the experience brought back memories.

Maynard said he plans to stay in touch with the family.

Baby Halyn was later taken to a WakeMed Hospital. Jimmy Baker says his wife and their newborn are both doing well.

