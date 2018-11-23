0 ‘Trouble in Toyland': Report warns of popular, but dangerous holiday children's gifts

While opening Christmas presents can be exciting for children, there are a few toys parents might want to avoid.

The U.S. Public Interest Research Group Education Fund recently released its annual “Trouble in Toyland” safety survey, which examines the safety of toys.

For the assessment, the U.S. PIRG Education Fund purchased dozens of toys sold on Amazon and Walmart.com and tested them in a Consumer Product Safety Commission-accredited laboratory.

After analyzing the results, they found 15 of 40 inspected toys could be potential safety hazards for children, with slime products being the most prominent.

There were six slime products on the list: Kangaroos Original Super Cool Slime, Kidsco Glow in The Dark Slime, Toysmith Jupiter Juice Slime, iBaseToy Fluffy Slime, Haniex Soft Magic Crystal Slime and Meland Fluffy Slime.

The experts said the items have “dangerously high boron content” that can be hazardous if ingested.

“At moderate to high doses, boron ingestion can cause nausea and vomiting and may have long-term negative effects on an individual’s reproductive health,” the report read.

The organization also pointed out toys that may share personal information with third parties. They listed Dash, Dash, a robot toy sold by Wonder Workshop as well as the Amazon Fire HD Kids Edition.

Furthermore, the team rounded up a few toys with small parts that have potential choking hazards. They said some of these toys, such as Hatchimals and L.O.L. Surprise Toys, not only are possibly dangerous, but they also do not have proper labeling.

The U.S. Public Interest Research Group Education Fund recently released its annual “Trouble in Toyland” safety survey, which examines the safety of toys. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

