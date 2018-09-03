Truck driver has leg amputated after crash on Interstate 70

VANDALIA, Ohio - A semi-truck driver who crashed into a retaining wall on an Ohio interstate ramp Saturday evening had his leg amputated after he was impaled by a piece of metal.
An emergency surgical team was called to the scene on I-70 when fire crews determined they were unable to extract him from the cab, Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Frank Simmons Jr. said.
The driver was transported by MedFlight to a local hospital and listed in stable condition.
Simmons said speed and weather conditions caused the accident.
“The roadway was still wet and he was going way too fast for the curve,” he said. “The road conditions and curvature of that ramp were too much for that vehicle.”
Simmons said the driver will be cited for failure to control.
