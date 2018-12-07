Truck full of beer catches fire; Colorado highway closed for hours

GOLDEN, Colo. - A semitruck filled with beer caught fire Wednesday, causing a Colorado highway to be closed for hours.
Investigators believe hot brakes caused the truck to catch fire, according to the Colorado State Patrol. The driver was not injured.
Fire is out. We suspect Hot Brakes. Cleanup is going to take HOURS. Right Lane - between C-470 and 6th Avenue, will remain closed. Crews are pushing hard to have it opened by tomorrow morning's rush hour.— CSP Golden (@CSP_Golden) December 6, 2018
S1 https://t.co/irQROJnX1I
Cory Freeman, who lives nearby and heard an explosion before seeing the truck in flames, tried to help put out the fire using two fire extinguishers.
“When I first heard that first boom, I literally thought something ran into the side of the house,” Freeman told KDVR. “The smoke from the tires and the rig catching on fire actually came back at me. You think you can hold your breath, but no.”
Freeman was taken to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation, KDVR reported.
A cleanup crew collected the beer for disposal, officials said.
“Contrary to suggestion, we did not enlist the help of locals to ‘dispose’ of the product,” the Colorado State Patrol said.
Traffic Advisory Car Fire— CSP Golden (@CSP_Golden) December 6, 2018
I-70 EB near 6TH Avenue
The saga continues. Semi full of beer still remains. Thanks to @ColoradoDOT , a clean up contractor arrived to dispose of the beer. (Contrary to suggestion, we did not enlist the help of locals to “dispose” of the product) 😁 pic.twitter.com/GtdkRpsqbJ
TRENDING NOW:
- Police release names of 32 arrested in Mon Valley drug sweep
- LIVE UPDATES: Icy roads, reduced visibility expected with snow in the area tonight
- Shelter: Starved Great Dane ate own foot to survive
- VIDEO: Church's nativity scene includes baby Jesus in a cage
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}